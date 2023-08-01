Oracle Launches Cloud-Native Security Architecture for DOD

Oracle has created a cloud-native cloud computing architecture to help the Department of Defense securely run mission-critical workloads and store data of different confidentially, integrity and availability impact levels.

The Secure Cloud Computing Architecture Landing Zone is designed in compliance with the requirements of the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Impact Level 2, 4 and 5 accreditation, the software developer said Monday.

The platform’s automation capability works to shorten the time it takes to build a compliant security architecture, from months to days, or even hours. It is based on HashiCorp’s Terraform infrastructure-as-code software and utilizes a standardized infrastructure-as-code template.

SCCA also allows protected storage of IL2, IL4 and IL5 data in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s government regions.

“[With the SCCA Landing Zone,] customers will no longer have to manage multiple licenses, multiple vendor relationships, or multiple kinds of security configurations,” according to Rand Waldron, vice president of global government sector at OCI.