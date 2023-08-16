in News

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Authorized to Host Top Secret Government Workloads; Kim Lynch Quoted

Kim Lynch / Oracle
Oracle has secured authorization to handle the U.S. government’s top secret/sensitive compartmented information at its dispersed cloud systems.

The TS/SCI security clearance enables Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to host the most sensitive national security workloads of the Department of Defense and the intelligence community and expands the government’s access to modern cloud native services, the company said Tuesday,

Oracle built National Security Regions to support government data at the Secret and Top Secret levels. ONSR operations are performed by government-cleared cloud engineers from securely managed Cloud Network Operations Centers.

“As an established partner to the IC and DoD, Oracle is proud to bring our next generation cloud services to bear against their most important work,” said Kim Lynch, executive vice president of government defense and intelligence at Oracle. “This latest authorization reinforces our commitment to accelerating our nation’s decision advantage to protect and advance our country.”

In May, Oracle received authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency and the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for eight OCI services.

