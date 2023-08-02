in News, Space

Northrop’s Antares Rocket Launches to Space for ISS Resupply Mission

Northrop Grumman‘s Antares rocket launched to space for the company’s 19th commercial resupply service mission to the International Space Station, Space.com reported Tuesday.

Antares lifted off Tuesday from Pad-0A at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, carrying the space agency’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft to bring hardware, science experiments and crew supplies to ISS.

Dubbed the S.S. Laurel Clark, Cygnus carries over 20 experiments sponsored by the ISS National Laboratory, including technology demonstrations to evaluate Earth-monitoring sensors, material science investigations and space antenna upgrades.

The spacecraft will also transport to ISS biological research experiments focused on human health.

Cygnus is scheduled to arrive at the orbiting station on Aug. 4.

The launch mission marks the final flight of the Antares 230 series developed with Russian and Ukrainian components.

In August 2022, Northrop teamed up with Firefly Aerospace to build a new first stage for an upgraded Antares 330 series rocket scheduled for launch in the second half of 2024.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

