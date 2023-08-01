Northrop to Update Navy Triton UAV Radar System

Northrop Grumman will develop additional algorithms and software under a $13 million U.S. Navy contract to modernize the maritime sensor system of the service branch’s MQ-4C unmanned aerial vehicle.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee award is for 24 months of work on the Broad Area Triton Theater and Littoral Enhancements project, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Contract work will occur at Northrop’s facility in Linthicum Heights, Maryland.

The Office of Naval Research sought radar development services through a competition under the “Long Range Broad Agency Announcement for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology.”

The Navy obligated $6.5 million in fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of the award.