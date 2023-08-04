in News

Northrop Opens New Maryland Facility for Hypersonic Propulsion Systems Manufacturing

Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman has started operations at its new Elkton, Maryland-located facility to manufacture propulsion technologies for hypersonic missiles beyond Mach 5.

The company said Thursday it established the Hypersonics Capability Center to meet the increasing demands of the Department of Defense for hypersonic systems, including ramjet and scramjet propulsion.

Specifically, the HCC will accommodate the development and production of the U.S. Air Force’s hypersonic attack cruise missile. It is also capable of working on DOD’s future hypersonic systems with its large-scale production technology, digital engineering and engine manufacturing processes.

“Our proactive investment in this facility establishes the supply chain and optimizes manufacturing processes to produce hypersonic systems affordably at scale,” said Jim Kalberer, vice president of missile products at Northrop.

Defense DepartmentGovconhypersonic propulsionHypersonics Capability CenterNorthrop Grumman

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

