Northrop Opens New Maryland Facility for Hypersonic Propulsion Systems Manufacturing

Northrop Grumman has started operations at its new Elkton, Maryland-located facility to manufacture propulsion technologies for hypersonic missiles beyond Mach 5.

The company said Thursday it established the Hypersonics Capability Center to meet the increasing demands of the Department of Defense for hypersonic systems, including ramjet and scramjet propulsion.

Specifically, the HCC will accommodate the development and production of the U.S. Air Force’s hypersonic attack cruise missile. It is also capable of working on DOD’s future hypersonic systems with its large-scale production technology, digital engineering and engine manufacturing processes.

“Our proactive investment in this facility establishes the supply chain and optimizes manufacturing processes to produce hypersonic systems affordably at scale,” said Jim Kalberer, vice president of missile products at Northrop.

Interested in hypersonics? Join ExecutiveBiz’s 2023 Hypersonics Forum on Aug. 15 to gain insights from military leaders and industry executives regarding hypersonics challenges, priorities, strategies and successes. Register here for the in-person event in Falls Church, Virginia.