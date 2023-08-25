in News, Technology

Northrop Develops Miniature High-Energy Laser Tech for Government Customer

Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman has produced and delivered a 10 kilowatt-class laser technology to an unnamed U.S. government customer for use in tactical environments.

Phantom is a high-energy system that weighs less than 200 pounds and measures 12 cubic feet, or about the size of a mini fridge, the company said Thursday.

“By miniaturizing this advanced capability, we are expanding the reach of our technology and continuing to lead the way in high-energy lasers,” said Robert Fleming, vice president and general manager of strategic space systems at Northrop.

The ruggedized system will be integrated with other subsystems for testing and deployment to military users.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

