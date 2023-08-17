Northrop Books Air Force IR Sensor Development Contract

Northrop Grumman has booked a three-year, $8.1 million contract to develop infrared sensor technology for the U.S. Air Force.

The company will support the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Advanced Staring Infrared Search and Track Technologies program under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract worth $8.1 million, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

AFRL received one offer for the ASISTT procurement effort and is obligating $1.4 million on the award using fiscal 2023 R&D, test and evaluation funds.

In 2015, Northrop won an $8.5 million contract to identify, mature and demonstrate tools for the development of a staring technology-based airborne target identification and monitoring platform.