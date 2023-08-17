in Contract Awards, News

Northrop Books Air Force IR Sensor Development Contract

Logo from https://www.northropgrumman.com/
Northrop Books Air Force IR Sensor Development Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Northrop Grumman has booked a three-year, $8.1 million contract to develop infrared sensor technology for the U.S. Air Force.

The company will support the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Advanced Staring Infrared Search and Track Technologies program under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract worth $8.1 million, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

AFRL received one offer for the ASISTT procurement effort and is obligating $1.4 million on the award using fiscal 2023 R&D, test and evaluation funds.

In 2015, Northrop won an $8.5 million contract to identify, mature and demonstrate tools for the development of a staring technology-based airborne target identification and monitoring platform.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Advanced Staring Infrared Search and Track Technologiesair force research laboratoryASISTTcontract awardDepartment of DefenseGovconinfrared sensor technologyNorthrup Grummanresearch and developmentU.S. Air Force

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Why Testing Is Holding The US Back From Hypersonics Dominance - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Why Testing Is Holding The US Back From Hypersonics Dominance
General Atomics Employs iSCWO System in PFAS-Contaminated Landfill Leachate - top government contractors - best government contracting event
General Atomics Employs iSCWO System in PFAS-Contaminated Landfill Leachate