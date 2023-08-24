Northrop Books $83M Navy Order for Triton UAS Retrofitting Work

Northrop Grumman will provide retrofitting services in support of U.S. Navy and Australian MQ-4C Tritons and the unmanned aerial system’s operating platform under an $83.1 million cost-plus-fixed-fee order.

The award covers the modification of two MQ-4Cs and one main operating base to an Integrated Functional Capability Four, multiple-intelligence configuration, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Majority or 89.1 percent of work will occur in California and the remaining 10.9 percent in various locations in the U.S. including Virginia, New York, Texas and Maryland.

The Navy will obligate $82.8 million in its fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement funds at the time of the award. The contractor will also receive $300,000 in foreign cooperative funds.

Northrop will provide services until June 2026.