in Contract Awards, News

Northrop Books $83M Navy Order for Triton UAS Retrofitting Work

Photo / news.northropgrumman.com
Northrop Books $83M Navy Order for Triton UAS Retrofitting Work - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Northrop Grumman will provide retrofitting services in support of U.S. Navy and Australian MQ-4C Tritons and the unmanned aerial system’s operating platform under an $83.1 million cost-plus-fixed-fee order.

The award covers the modification of two MQ-4Cs and one main operating base to an Integrated Functional Capability Four, multiple-intelligence configuration, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Majority or 89.1 percent of work will occur in California and the remaining 10.9 percent in various locations in the U.S. including Virginia, New York, Texas and Maryland.

The Navy will obligate $82.8 million in its fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement funds at the time of the award. The contractor will also receive $300,000 in foreign cooperative funds.

Northrop will provide services until June 2026.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardDefense DepartmentDODGovconMQ-4C TritonNorthrop Grummantask orderU.S. NavyUASunmanned systems

Written by Kacey Roberts

Constellis Subsidiary to Perform Background Check Services for USCIS; Terry Ryan Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Constellis Subsidiary to Perform Background Check Services for USCIS; Terry Ryan Quoted
Spire Global Joins 4th Phase of NGA's Magnetic Field Mapping Competition; Chuck Cash Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Spire Global Joins 4th Phase of NGA’s Magnetic Field Mapping Competition; Chuck Cash Quoted