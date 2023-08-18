NOAA Orders HII Medium-Class Unmanned Underwater Vehicles

HII has booked an order from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for two medium-class Remus 620 unmanned underwater vehicles.

Remus 620, which debuted in November last year, is designed to travel 275 nautical miles and has a battery that can last 110 hours, HII said Thursday.

The company’s Mission Technologies division will collaborate with W.S. Darley & Co. to build the UUVs and expects to deliver the vehicles to NOAA in 2024.

NOAA plans to use the craft for high-resolution mapping work in restoration efforts at the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill site in the Gulf of Mexico.

The industry team will outfit Remus 620 with additional energy modules, a synthetic aperture sonar module and supporting equipment for the agency mission.