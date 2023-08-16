New Mitre Facility Provides Testing Site for UAS Innovations

Mitre inaugurated a drone range in Orange, Virginia, to serve its researchers as well as U.S. government partners looking to test their experimental unmanned aircraft systems, robotics, and autonomous technologies.

The nonprofit group said Tuesday it opened the site to advance commercial and federal UAS and counter-UAS innovations.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the site, with attendees including Jeffrey Vincent, executive director of the Federal Aviation Administration’s UAS Integration Office, and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va.

“We take great pride in being a trusted partner for agencies in helping them select and evaluate the right UAS and C-UAS tools for their unique needs,” said Yosry Barsoum, vice president and director of the Center for Securing the Homeland at Mitre. “This new testing range will enable agencies and industry to work hand in hand to build safer communities.”