Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro Presented With 1st Wash100 Award by Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson

Carlos Del Toro, secretary of the Navy, was honored with his first Wash100 Award during a recent meeting with Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic.

Wash100 Award is an annual recognition of the top 100 leaders in the government contracting industry for their demonstrated leadership, innovation, vision and potential to shape the GovCon landscape in the coming years. 2023 marks the award’s historic 10th year.

Del Toro was named among the 2023 awardees for his leadership in infrastructure modernization initiatives of the Navy as well as in the reform acquisition processes and advancement of technology innovation across the service branch. Read more about his accomplishments here.

“So, my hope, in the Department of the Navy and the Marine Corps, is that before we move forward with producing the next DDG(X), SSN(X) and NGAD, is that we have designed maturity on these platforms,” said Del Toro, sharing one of his goals for the service.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Carlos Del Toro and the U.S. Navy for their inclusion in the Wash100 list, and looks forward to the official’s continued GovCon industry contributions.