NASA Issues Solicitation for Consolidated Agency Technology Transfer Services Contract

NASA has begun soliciting proposals for a five-year contract to provide support services for the space technology mission directorate’s Technology Transfer Program.

The space agency plans to compete the Consolidated Agency Technology Transfer Services contract as a set-aside program for small businesses certified under the HUBZone program, according to a request for proposals published Monday.

T2P seeks to protect NASA’s intellectual property and transfer technologies through patent licensing agreements, software usage agreements and related tech transfer partnerships with companies, universities, nonprofit organizations and state and local governments.

The CATTS contract will have a one-year base term and four option years and work on this contract will be primarily carried out through a remote work arrangement using collaboration tools.

The agency intends to award the contract on March 8, 2024, and expects it to take effect in April 2024.

Questions related to the RFP are due Sept. 5 and proposals will be accepted through Sept. 28.

In July, NASA sought industry feedback on the CATTS program through a draft RFP.