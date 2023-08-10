NASA Extends Smallsat Data Collection Contract With Spire; Chuck Cash Quoted

NASA issued a 12-month extension on Spire Global’s contract to support the Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition Program.

The $6.5 million award for contract renewal involves collection and sharing of global navigation satellite system data to enhance weather forecasting, the company said Wednesday.

Since 2018, Spire has been delivering comprehensive Earth observation data, ancillary information and associated metadata from the space agency’s smallsat constellation.

The latest project has a slight increase in contract value from the initial $6 million deal. It includes GNSS radio occultation soundings and reflectometry data. Spire will also deliver to NASA information on satellite state vector and orbit determination, as well as magnetometer observations from the communication systems.

“The CSDA Program provides essential Earth observation data that plays a vital role in addressing key challenges faced by U.S. government agencies and researchers, including climate change,” stated Chuck Cash, vice president of federal sales at Spire. “This program exemplifies the power of collaboration between the private and public sectors in expediting our journey towards constructing a stronger and more sustainable future.”