Mitre Develops AI-Powered Toolset for Military’s Medical Readiness Assessment

Image / greenbutterfly from Shutterstock.com
Mitre has developed an artificial intelligence-driven toolset to accelerate disability evaluation and determination processes for at-risk service members and veterans.

The Medical Evaluation Readiness Information Toolset was created as part of a Mitre study for the Defense Health Agency to examine how existing health data sources could be used to help predict referral to the Department of Defense’s Disability Evaluation System, the research organization said Monday.

Mitre used data from current DOD health platforms to inform MERIT’s predictive modeling capabilities and developed a machine learning approach, applying targeted analytics on the most common career-ending injuries and conditions.

“MERIT aims to identify whether someone’s health condition will deteriorate within the next six months to where they can no longer perform their current duties—and help get ahead of the problem,” said Huang Tang, AI engineer at Mitre.

Mitre is testing MERIT’s user interface within the U.S. Army’s operational units for further validation.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

