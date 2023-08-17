Lockheed’s Investment Arm Backs LiGas Electrolyte Tech Developer South 8

Lockheed Martin‘s venture capital arm made a strategic investment in South 8 Technologies, which developed a novel lithium-ion battery that uses liquefied gas electrolyte.

South 8 said Wednesday that it received support from Lockheed Martin Ventures, as well as LG Technology Ventures, Foothill Ventures and Anzu Partners.

The company’s LiGas technology was designed to increase energy density and enable fast charging compared to standard liquid electrolytes. It can also be produced using existing Gigafactory or lithium-ion cell manufacturing processes.

“We hope to leverage South 8’s LiGas technology to provide energy solutions that increase safety and energy density while achieving all-weather performance, enabling better field performance,” said Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures.