LinQuest Books $700M in Contracts From DOD, IC Customers; Greg Young Quoted

LinQuest recently received multiple single-award contracts from defense, intelligence and other government organizations, which together are valued at $700 million.

The awards cover the areas of digital transformation, digital environment creation, model-based systems engineering and artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to bolster analytic capabilities, the Herndon, Virginia-based company announced on Wednesday.

“From space to air to cyberspace, I couldn’t be prouder of the work our team is doing with our DOD and Intelligence Community customers to help them realize their visions and innovate to meet their future mission challenges,” said LinQuest CEO Greg Young.

One of these contracts is an over $150 million task order issued as part of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Initial Digital Environment for Autonomy and Acquisition Support indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity vehicle. The award tasks LinQuest with leading the development and curation of digital environments, enabling autonomous capabilities and designing and implementing novel analytics approaches for the AFRL’s Integrated Capabilities Directorate. These services will help lay the groundwork for the Air Force’s Next Generation Air Dominance architecture.

Under an additional contract, LinQuest is responsible for designing, developing, implementing and maintaining an MBSE framework for a broad, unified acquisition programs portfolio.

Initial funding commitments of almost $300 million are included in the awards, and multiple funding increases are currently in the works.

“These awards validate our customers’ confidence in LinQuest’s ability to lead, develop and implement digital transformation required for program success,” said Stephen Chambal, who was recently promoted to the role of chief growth officer at LinQuest.

He said the organization is “excited to build on this great momentum” and continue providing its digital transformation offerings to an increasing amount of mission critical initiatives.