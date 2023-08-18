in Contract Awards, News

Leidos Secures $95M Navy Medium Unmanned Vessel Maintenance Task Order; Gerry Fasano Quoted

Gerry Fasano
Leidos Secures $95M Navy Medium Unmanned Vessel Maintenance Task Order; Gerry Fasano Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Leidos will operate, maintain and manage the U.S. Navy’s Overlord and other medium unmanned surface vessels under a potential three-year, $95 million task order.

The single-award task order awarded by Naval Sea Systems Command has a one-year base term and two option years, the company said Thursday.

Gerry Fasano, president of defense group at Leidos, said the company has experience in autonomous vessel design and operations and has delivered four medium-sized USVs to the Navy.

Those medium uncrewed platforms are Mariner, Ranger, Seahawk and Sea Hunter.

We look forward to helping the Navy accelerate this important work and providing new capabilities at the tip of the spear,” added Fasano, a four-time Wash100 awardee.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

autonomous vesselcontract awardgerry fasanoGovconLeidosmedium USVnaval sea systems commandNavyOverlordunmanned surface vessel

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

General Atomics Employs iSCWO System in PFAS-Contaminated Landfill Leachate - top government contractors - best government contracting event
General Atomics Employs iSCWO System in PFAS-Contaminated Landfill Leachate
Boeing to Begin MD-90 Airplane Modifications for NASA's Experimental X-66A Aircraft - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Boeing to Begin MD-90 Airplane Modifications for NASA’s Experimental X-66A Aircraft