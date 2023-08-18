Leidos Secures $95M Navy Medium Unmanned Vessel Maintenance Task Order; Gerry Fasano Quoted

Leidos will operate, maintain and manage the U.S. Navy’s Overlord and other medium unmanned surface vessels under a potential three-year, $95 million task order.

The single-award task order awarded by Naval Sea Systems Command has a one-year base term and two option years, the company said Thursday.

Gerry Fasano, president of defense group at Leidos, said the company has experience in autonomous vessel design and operations and has delivered four medium-sized USVs to the Navy.

Those medium uncrewed platforms are Mariner, Ranger, Seahawk and Sea Hunter.

“We look forward to helping the Navy accelerate this important work and providing new capabilities at the tip of the spear,” added Fasano, a four-time Wash100 awardee.