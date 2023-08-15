in Industry News, News

Leidos Releases Study on Mental Health Stigma, Mistrust in Security Clearance Process; Roy Stevens Quoted

Roy Stevens
A Leidos study has found that mental health stigma, misunderstanding and misinformation continue to exist in the security clearance process and that there is a significant degree of mistrust in how mental health disclosures are assessed in the process.

“The security clearance process is essential to protecting our national security, but it should not discourage current and prospective cleared employees from taking care of their mental fitness,” Roy Stevens, president of intelligence group at Leidos, said in a statement published Monday.

“We hope this report sparks a new discussion focused on solutions, support and maintaining the talent pipeline for careers in intelligence,” added Stevens, a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

The company conducted an online survey of 300 prospective security clearance applicants between March 31 and April 13 for the study and found that 89 percent of respondents said they are comfortable disclosing their mental health history as part of the background investigation process.

The research showed that 63 percent of clearance seekers are somewhat or very concerned about how their mental health history could play a role in the investigation process and 48 percent of respondents said they think current issues with mental health will impact the adjudication of an individual’s clearance.

Transparency and experience have emerged as top challenges to addressing mental health stigma in the clearance process, according to the study.

The report presents four recommendations based on research findings, such as considering continuous evaluation of mental health needs for the Intelligence Community workforce and training security clearance staff and recruiters on how to destigmatize mental well-being with applicants.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

