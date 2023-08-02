Laura Schumacher Elected General Dynamics Board’s Independent Lead Director

Laura Schumacher, former chief legal officer and vice chairman of external affairs at drug firm AbbVie, was named independent lead director of General Dynamics‘ board.

Schumacher, who has been on the board of directors of General Dynamics since 2014, will assume her new role immediately, the defense company said Tuesday.

Her more than 33-year legal experience started at Abbott Laboratories, where she served as litigation counsel, and eventually executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary.

She joined AbbVie in 2013 as EVP of external affairs, general counsel and corporate secretary.

Apart from General Dynamics, she also serves on the board of directors of CrowdStrike.