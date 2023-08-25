Kyle Tuberson: Low-Code, No-Code Applications Can Simplify AI Integration Into Business Workflows

Kyle Tuberson, chief technology officer of ICF, said low-code and no-code software applications could streamline the artificial intelligence technology integrations in a business or customer workflow, Techopedia reported Thursday.

“Since these platforms often utilize a drag-and-drop editor with little to no coding, developers can easily integrate pre-built and pre-trained AI models into their applications by slotting them into their development flowchart for an application,” Tuberson was quoted as saying.

The report noted some low-code and no-code platforms have built-in AI capabilities to eliminate the need for multiple software apps and are tailored to develop business workflows.

Other industry executives agreed that low-code and no-code applications address organizations’ AI development needs to support their digital transformation efforts.

Andrew Manby, vice president of product management at HCL Software, said such platforms facilitate rapid prototyping and deployment and allow users to adapt their AI applications to changing requirements.

Puneet Kohli, president of Rocket Software’s application modernization group, noted LC/NC tools enable rapid AI creation and innovation across multiple industries.