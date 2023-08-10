in News

Kratos, Hypersonix Enter Partnership to Offer Hypersonic Demonstrator to US Market

Hypersonix DART AE Flyer/Kratos
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has partnered with Australian start-up Hypersonix Launch Systems to offer the latter’s hypersonic technology demonstrator to the U.S. defense market.

The San Diego, California-headquartered company said Wednesday it will procure 20 Hypersonix DART AE Hypersonic Systems and integrate the technology with its Zeus line of solid rocket propulsion systems.

The DART AE is an air-breathing hypersonic launch platform fully 3D-printed from high-temperature alloys designed for testing hypersonic weapons.

Through the teaming agreement, Kratos and Hypersonix aim to offer a first-to-market capability to demonstrate and evaluate hypersonic capabilities for the U.S. defense and national security sectors.

“With Kratos’ Zeus family of solid rocket launch systems, Kratos’ Erinyes and Dark Fury hypersonic flyers, and the DART AE hypersonic vehicle, we can rapidly provide incredible capability to the hypersonic community at an affordable cost,” said Dave Carter, president of the defense and rocket systems division at Kratos.

DART AEDave CarterDavid WaterhouseExclusive Teaming AgreementGovconHypersonicsHypersonix Launch SystemsKratos Defense Security SolutionsZeus

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

