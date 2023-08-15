KBR-Intuitive Machines JV to Provide Engineering Services Under $719M NASA Contract; Byron Bright Quoted

A joint venture between KBR and Intuitive Machines will perform multidisciplinary engineering services under a $719 million contract awarded earlier this year to enhance the space orbital capabilities of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

Services include electrical engineering, instrument systems and technology, exploration and mission support as well as mission engineering and systems analysis for the development of spaceflight, airborne and ground system hardware and software, KBR said Monday.

In April , Space & Technology Solutions received the award to develop and test new space and scientific technologies for the third iteration of the Omnibus Multidiscipline Engineering Services contract.

STS supports various NASA initiatives, including the primary support vehicle for the Joint Polar Satellite System.