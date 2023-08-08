Just Announced: ExecutiveBiz Digital Twins Forum Coming This November

ExecutiveBiz will bring together the foremost government and industry experts in digital modeling, digital engineering and technology innovation during its Digital Twins Forum on Nov. 1.

As the public and private sectors tap into digital twin technology, invaluable benefits across a broad scope of markets and industries are being uncovered. Today, digital twins are opening up innovative opportunities in areas like the growing metaverse, smart cities, customer experience, weapons system maintenance, supply chains, climate change, manufacturing, healthcare and so much more.

Jennifer Swanson, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for data, engineering and software, will keynote this intimate breakfast event.

During his keynote address at the Potomac Officers Club’s 8th Annual Army Summit, the Honorable Doug Bush, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, highlighted Swanson’s efforts as integral to elevating the Army’s software capabilities and upskilling its warfighters.

Don’t miss your opportunity to hear from Jennifer Swanson, expand your network, expand your knowledge and forge important business connections at the ExecutiveBiz Digital Twins Forum on Nov. 1. Register here.