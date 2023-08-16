in Artificial Intelligence, News

Joe Rohner: Booz Allen Gets Workforce Ready for AI

Joe Rohner, vice president of Booz Allen Hamilton‘s artificial intelligence business, said the company offers reskilling and upskilling programs to help its employees gain knowledge on artificial intelligence.

“We would love for every Booz Allen employee to be AI-ready and have the technical skills to understand AI, interact with it on a basic level, and grasp how AI fits into the client’s mission,” Rohner said in a Q&A article.

He cited the management consulting firm’s Tech Excellence Program, digital badging initiative and Technical Experience Groups as examples of how its workforce learns the technology.

The 18-year Booz Allen veteran added that the company supports AI integration into educational curricula through collaboration with nonprofit learning organizations aiEDU and The Mark Cuban Foundation.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

