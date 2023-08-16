Joe Rohner: Booz Allen Gets Workforce Ready for AI

Joe Rohner, vice president of Booz Allen Hamilton‘s artificial intelligence business, said the company offers reskilling and upskilling programs to help its employees gain knowledge on artificial intelligence.

“We would love for every Booz Allen employee to be AI-ready and have the technical skills to understand AI, interact with it on a basic level, and grasp how AI fits into the client’s mission,” Rohner said in a Q&A article.

He cited the management consulting firm’s Tech Excellence Program, digital badging initiative and Technical Experience Groups as examples of how its workforce learns the technology.

The 18-year Booz Allen veteran added that the company supports AI integration into educational curricula through collaboration with nonprofit learning organizations aiEDU and The Mark Cuban Foundation.

