Air Force Vet Jason Huff Appointed COO at Cyemptive’s Security Operations Division

Jason Huff / Cyemptive Technologies
Jason Huff, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, has been named chief operating officer of the security operations division at Cyemptive Technologies.

Cyemptive said Thursday the 23-year USAF veteran will oversee the cybersecurity software provider’s security and network operations centers in his COO post.

His military career has included stints as the service branch’s information technology manager for the Nuclear Command, Control and Communications enterprise and chief information officer at NATO Special Operations Forces Headquarters.

“Huff’s background in cyberspace for the military, along with his passion for cybersecurity, will be invaluable to Cyemptive in our mission to make the world safer through cybersecurity, as well as help guide us as we move up to our next level of growth and beyond,” said Rob Pike, founder and CEO of Cyemptive.

The appointment marks the fourth hire the Snohomish, Washington-based company has made over the past two months to help drive its growth strategy.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

