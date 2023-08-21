Jacobs Works With NASA to Update Launch Systems for Crewed Artemis II Mission; Steve Arnette Quoted

Jacobs and NASA are working together to prepare the ground systems, launch equipment and facilities and operations at Kennedy Space Center in Florida to launch a team of four astronauts to the moon as part of the Artemis II mission.

Work includes updates to the launch pad 39B and mobile launcher at KSC to facilitate the integration of an emergency egress system and addition of a new Environmental Control and Life Support System to the crew access arm on the launcher tower to support the flight crew systems onboard the Orion spacecraft, Jacobs said Friday.

The company is also working with the space agency to update similar ECLSS systems at the multipayload processing facility and make changes to the launch countdown procedures.

“NASA’s Artemis I mission exceeded expectations,” Steve Arnette, executive vice president and president of critical mission solutions business at Jacobs.

The Artemis I flight test concluded in late 2022 with a splashdown after performing a lunar orbit.

“Jacobs’ teams at Kennedy and across multiple NASA centers are working hard to make sure Artemis II is just as successful, with a commitment to providing innovative solutions and technologies to ensure the safety of the crew as they orbit the moon and inspire the next generation,” added Arnette, a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

In February, Jacobs won the potential $3.2 billion Consolidated Operations, Management, Engineering and Test contract to assemble, integrate, launch and recover vehicles for the Artemis program through 2033.