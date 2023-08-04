Jacobs to Support Great Lakes Cleanup Work Under $450M EPA Contract; Susannah Kerr Quoted

Jacobs will provide technical, environmental, infrastructure and management support services under a potential five-year, $450 million multiple-award contract from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes National Program Office and Region 5 Superfund and Emergency Management Division.

The Superfund and Great Lakes Architecture-Engineering Services program is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that includes site management, contaminated sediment evaluation, remedial investigations, feasibility studies, habitat restoration design and evaluation support, remedial design activities and remediation oversight for lakes and nearby infrastructure, Jacobs said Thursday.

The company will help EPA perform cleanup and restoration work on 22 of the 25 remaining areas of concern in the Great Lakes by 2030.

“With nearly 40 years of experience delivering U.S. EPA Superfund projects and nearly 20 years supporting EPA’s Great Lakes National Program Office, Jacobs’ differentiation in contaminated sediment clean-ups for environment and infrastructure projects represents our commitment to leaving our communities better than we found them,” said Susannah Kerr, senior vice president and general manager of federal and environmental solutions at Jacobs.

“It also helps mitigate risk to human health in the U.S.,” Kerr added.