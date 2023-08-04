Jacobs to Provide Design, Engineering Services for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project

Jacobs has been tapped to work as part of the Walsh Kokosing Design-Build Team for a bridge corridor intended to span approximately eight miles across Kentucky and Ohio.

The company said Tuesday it will design the one-mile Ohio segment of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project, including interstates 75, 71 and US-50 interchange as well as over 40 bridges.

Additionally, Jacobs will serve as the independent companion bridge engineer to conduct design checks for the new river crossing.

BSBC aims to upgrade and address the traffic volume issues of the Brent Spence Bridge, which was originally built in 1963.

The upgraded corridor will connect Covington, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio. It is expected to accommodate increased demand and implement separate traffic patterns for local and interstate commuters.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet estimate the project’s design-build contract value at $3.1 billion.