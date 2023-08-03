Intelsat G-37/H-4 Communications Satellite Launches Aboard SpaceX Rocket; Dave Wajsgras Quoted

Intelsat has launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket its Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 geostationary satellite to provide space-based connectivity for government and commercial customers in North America.

The Maxar Technologies-built G-37/H-4 communications satellite started sending signals minutes after it took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, Intelsat said Thursday.

“This launch completes our comprehensive Galaxy fleet refresh plan started about 10 months ago,” said Dave Wajsgras, CEO of Intelsat and a seven-time Wash100 awardee.

Intelsat and SKY Perfect JSAT’s U.S.-owned subsidiary, JSAT International, will jointly own the H-4 Ku-band payload, which will provide coverage for U.S. government, mobility and network customers.

The G-37 C-band payload will deliver services to telecommunications network and television media clients in North America.