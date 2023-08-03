Influential Figures Driving Homeland Security and Civilian Sectors

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) prioritizes strengthening national security and public safety. To achieve this, the agency partners with key leaders in both the homeland security and civilian sectors. Together, they deliver industry-leading products, services, solutions, and technologies to fulfill this important mandate.

What does the Department of Homeland Security do?

The Department of Homeland Security is actively involved in safeguarding the nation’s borders including air, land, and sea. Its core functions include customs regulation, border patrol, prevention of illegal activities, facilitation of trade and travel laws, as well as anti-terrorism efforts. Established in 2002, the agency was created to streamline and consolidate all government homeland security and civilian initiatives.

Note: The following list features esteemed industry leaders selected based on a comprehensive evaluation of their accomplishments, including their strategic vision, demonstrated impact on the industry, innovative contributions, and leadership prowess. However, this is in no way an exhaustive list. The industry is filled with talented professionals making significant contributions, warranting close attention for their achievements and potential impact.

The driving force of Homeland Security and Civilian Sectors

Below are key leaders and executives who specialize in providing class-leading products, services, and solutions to address the needs of the DHS and the civilian sectors.

Tara LeBlanc, Executive Vice President of DHS Mission Solutions at Sev1Tech, LLC

Tara LeBlanc, a pioneer at Sev1Tech, joined the company in September 2010 as the IT Task Lead of Facilities Management Services. Over the years, she has held various positions related to technical delivery management and law enforcement. Since October 2018, she has served as the Executive Vice President of DHS Mission Solutions.

LeBlanc began her professional career at Reed Envelope Company, where she worked as an Estimator and a Customer Service Representative. Within a year, she quickly advanced responsibilities in sales, account management, data management, project management, and other capabilities.

In November 2000, LeBlanc founded her own company, Commonwealth Data Solutions, Inc. Her skills in database management played a vital role in her business, which served as a full-service brokerage provider for the direct mail industry.

Sev1Tech’s Executive Vice President of DHS Mission Solutions Duties and Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities of Sev1Tech’s Executive Vice President of DHS Mission Solution cover a complex network of enterprise-scale IT infrastructure programs. Tara LeBlanc actively develops services to cater to the specific mission requirements of the DHS. Additionally, her leadership has enhanced the company’s collaboration efforts with Women in Technology.

About Sev1Tech, LLC

Sev1Tech was established in 2010 as a consulting firm specializing in data center consolidation and relocation. Since its inception, the company has placed a great emphasis on corporate responsibility and service excellence, aiming to make a significant impact and bring about positive change within the government, industries, and communities.

Joe O’Bryan, Client Executive and Vice President of DHS at AT&T Government Solutions

Joe O’Bryan is a seasoned executive with a long-standing tenure at AT&T Government Solutions. Since joining the company in 2002, he has held various responsibilities in IT services for the Department of Homeland Security. O’Bryan now serves as the Client Executive and Vice President of DHS.

O’Bryan’s earliest exposure to federal solutions and government contracting came through his experience as an Infantry Officer for the U.S. Army and an Assistant Professor of Economics at the United States Military Academy. Serving in the military for about ten years led to his qualifications as a RANGER and AIRBORNE.

In 1995, O’Bryan joined Sprint International as a Program Manager, where he further developed his expertise in telecommunications, engineering, and data services. Over the course of more than two decades, he has contributed his expertise to companies such as Priority Telecom, Cignal Global Communications, and Global One.

AT&T Government Solutions’ Client Executive and Vice President of DHS Duties and Responsibilities

As the Client Executive and Vice President of DHS at AT&T Government Solutions, Joe O’Bryan leads a team responsible for supplying IT solutions to various DHS agencies, including the United States Secret Service, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and more. He oversees the management of the company’s biggest clients in the public sector, providing satellites, communications, and data services.

About AT&T Government Solutions

AT&T Government Solutions is a prime provider of information technology solutions. The company offers its worldwide clientele a range of services, such as enterprise architecture, business transformation, systems engineering, and cybersecurity services.

Allison Patrick, Vice President of Programs for DHS at SAIC

Alison Patrick is one of the key leaders in homeland security and civilian sectors, having served in leading government contracting companies. She has a wide range of skills covering software development, project management, and government contracting. As of July 2021, Patrick has held the position of Vice President of Programs for DHS at SAIC.

Through her executive career spanning nearly two decades, Patrick has headed the federal civilian portfolios of leading defense companies, including SRA, SAIC, Accenture, and Maximus Federal. Patrick has exhibited complex capabilities in business development, sales, and programs.

In her return to SAIC in July 2021, Patrick assumed a critical role as the Vice President of Programs for the Department of Homeland Security. She plays a pivotal role in powering and advancing the company’s government initiatives and endeavors.

SAIC’s Vice President of Programs for DHS Duties and Responsibilities

SAIC’s Vice President of Programs for DHS leads a team responsible for supporting the critical missions of the federal agency. One of her biggest contributions is spearheading the integration of a new business unit and the adoption of new tools and methods. Her leadership championed the engagement of customers and employees amid the pandemic.

About SAIC

SAIC boasts a robust portfolio in defense, space, information technology, and civilian markets. The company pioneers the nation’s digital transformation through its deep understanding of current and emerging technologies to create innovative solutions for mission-critical needs.

Scott Recinos, Senior Vice President of Homeland Security Market at LMI

Scott Recinos has accumulated 15 years of experience working on various government programs at LMI. He joined the company in 2005 as a Program Manager, where he utilized his subject matter expertise in engineering skills for multiple military, water, and national security projects. Since August 2022, he has served as the Senior Vice President of Homeland Security.

Recinos’ career began as a Project Manager at Sutron, where he gained knowledge of design and implementation based on federal requirements. He further enhanced his engineering, project management, and research capabilities through his roles at Chester Engineers and LMI. In 2000, he held his first executive role as the Vice President at Veolia Water.

Given his successful history of consulting for federal agencies, Recinos has been assigned to different organizations with a focus on homeland security. He has served as a member of the Board of Directors at Homeland Security & Defense Business Council since October 2021 and as the Chairperson of the Board at the Washington Homeland Security Roundtable since January 2023.

LMI’s Senior Vice President of Homeland Security Market Duties and Responsibilities

As the Senior Vice President of the Homeland Security Market at LMI, Scott Recinos is responsible for addressing the needs of the industry, overseeing mergers and acquisitions, and enhancing customer partnerships. He plays a crucial role in implementing LMI’s strategies, plans, and visions, with the aim of assisting the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice in achieving their missions and operational objectives.

About LMI

LMI is a management consulting firm that specializes in digital analytics, logistics, and management advisory services. Established in 1961, the company aims to address the unique challenges faced by the defense sector. LMI focuses on enhancing operational readiness, resiliency, and growth and ensuring the mission success of the Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies.

Clay Goldwein, Senior Vice President of National Security and Justice at CGI Federal

Clay Goldwein has had a distinguished career as an executive at CGI Federal. He joined the company in June 199 as the Director of Consulting. Over the years, Clay Goldwein has developed an impressive portfolio focused on various areas such as homeland security, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and commercial healthcare. Currently, he holds the positions of Senior Vice President of National Security and Justice, as well as Business Unit Leader at CGI Federal.

With his extensive tenure at CGI Federal, Goldwein has emerged as a prominent leader in the fields of homeland security and civilian. He worked toward two United States patents for the Environmental permit web portal, which has earned him numerous accolades and awards from prestigious associations such as FCW, GovExec, and more.

As an esteemed veteran in his field, Goldwein has been actively involved in several organizations. He serves as the Industry Chair of Partners Programs at the American Council for Technology – Industry Advisory Council, holds the position of Chair of DHS Group in the 4×24 Program, and acts as the Chair of the National Security Council at WashingtonExec.

CGI Federal’s Senior Vice President of National Security and Justice and Business Unit Leader Duties and Responsibilities

As the Senior Vice President of National Security and Justice and Business Unit Leader at CGI Federal, Clay Goldwein assumes significant responsibilities related to managing the national security and justice portfolios. His duties primarily involve overseeing the strategic development and execution of CGI’s clients in the civilian, defense, and intelligence sectors.

About CGI Federal

CGI Federal is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CGI, Inc., dedicated to providing IT and business consulting services exclusively for the federal government. The company operates with a strong focus on a client-centric partnership, aiming to maximize results and offer better outcomes in response to the unique challenges faced by U.S. federal agencies.

CeCe DeCamp, Senior Partner and Federal Civilian Sales Leader at IBM

CeCe DeCamp has held the position of IBM’s Senior Partner and Federal Civilian Sales Leader since March 2022. Over the course of nearly two decades with the company, she has played a significant role in shaping the development of homeland security, justice, and foreign affairs.

DeCamp possesses a diverse skill set for business planning, management consulting, and accounts administration. She began her career as a Business Planning Strategist at Wang and subsequently held positions in business management and pricing direction positions at Eastman Software, Vredenburg, and DigitalNet.

Before holding her current title, DeCamp was IBM’s Vice President and Client Group Leader for Homeland Security, Justice, and Foreign Affairs for 18 years. During this time, she emphasized the importance of cloud computing capabilities and spearheaded efforts to expand technological capabilities to address the most pressing challenges in the industry.

IBM’s Senior Partner and Federal Civilian Sales Leader Duties and Responsibilities

As the Senior Partner and Federal Civilian Sales Leader at IBM, CeCe DeCamp is responsible for overseeing the growth activities of the federal civilian portfolios. She focuses on advocating for the expansion of multi-cloud technologies within the federal legacy system. Her objective is to enhance the cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity implementation, and supply chain management capabilities of the federal government.

About IBM

Established in 1911, IBM has amassed over a century of experience and has grown to become one of the largest technology companies globally. The company’s offerings include the manufacturing and sale of hardware and software products, digital infrastructure solutions, hosting services, consulting services, and IT. IBM serves both commercial and government sectors across more than 170 countries.

Alex Gurney, U.S. Government and Public Sector Civilian and Security Accounts Leader at EY

Alex Gurney displays over two decades of expertise in innovation strategy, technology, and cybersecurity. Her expertise extends across the government and public sectors, positioning her as a key leader in homeland security and civilian sectors. Since 2011, Gurney has held the role of U.S. Government and Public Sector Civilian and Security Accounts Leader at EY.

Gurney has matured in the civilian sectors of the federal government, particularly with a deep understanding of the Federal Aviation Administration and related agencies. She has demonstrated success in leading transformation initiatives and delivering positive outcomes for clients, drawn from her previous experiences at The North Highland Company and Grant Thornton.

As a certified transformative leader, Gurney garnered several awards for her contributions to the industry and community. Additionally, she’s part of different organizations and associations, including the EY Partner Forum, Women Leaders Advisory, and a Wider Circle.

EY’s U.S. Government and Public Sector Civilian and Security Accounts Leader Duties and Responsibilities

As the U.S. Government and Public Sector Civilian and Security Accounts Leader at EY, Alex Gurney assumes significant duties and responsibilities related to expanding the company’s presence in the civilian sector and security portfolios. Her role involves guiding EY in bringing valuable insights and practical solutions that effectively address the mission requirements of the federal government.

About EY

EY is a professional services firm that provides a wide range of services, including consulting, audit, risk, taxes, value creation, and other accounting capabilities. The company serves clients in various industries and sectors worldwide. EY is recognized as one of the leading “Big Four” accounting firms, alongside Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), and KPMG