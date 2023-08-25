in Artificial Intelligence, News

IBM to Help Hugging Face Advance Open-Source AI Innovation Through Funding Round Participation

Image by Lemonsoup14 / Shutterstock.com
IBM to Help Hugging Face Advance Open-Source AI Innovation Through Funding Round Participation - top government contractors - best government contracting event

IBM has participated in a Series D round launched by open-source artificial intelligence platform Hugging Face to raise $235 million in funding as the latter works to advance technology innovation and further expand its presence in the open science AI market.

The move builds on IBM’s collaboration with Hugging Face on watsonx.

IBM said Thursday watsonx is a generative AI platform meant to help organizations build, customize and deploy foundation models across multiple domains.

Hugging Face hosts IBM’s over 200 open models and datasets, including the AI-based Geospatial Foundation Model that IBM built from NASA’s satellite data.

IBM said it intends to host within watsonx Meta AI’s Llama 2 chat 70 billion parameter model as part of efforts to advance open innovation.

Trusted AI and Autonomy Forum

Listen to public sector leaders and technology experts as they talk about the opportunities and risks associated with generative AI and related tools at ExecutiveBiz’s Trusted Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy Forum on Sept. 12. Register here.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

AIartificial intelligencefunding roundGeospatial Foundation ModelGovconGovCon FinanceHugging FaceIBMLlama 2Meta AINASAopen sourcewatsonx

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Ball Aerospace-Built Air Quality Monitoring Tech Begins Image Capture - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Ball Aerospace-Built Air Quality Monitoring Tech Begins Image Capture
Kyle Tuberson: Low-Code, No-Code Applications Can Simplify AI Integration Into Business Workflows - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Kyle Tuberson: Low-Code, No-Code Applications Can Simplify AI Integration Into Business Workflows