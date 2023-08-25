IBM to Help Hugging Face Advance Open-Source AI Innovation Through Funding Round Participation

IBM has participated in a Series D round launched by open-source artificial intelligence platform Hugging Face to raise $235 million in funding as the latter works to advance technology innovation and further expand its presence in the open science AI market.

The move builds on IBM’s collaboration with Hugging Face on watsonx.

IBM said Thursday watsonx is a generative AI platform meant to help organizations build, customize and deploy foundation models across multiple domains.

Hugging Face hosts IBM’s over 200 open models and datasets, including the AI-based Geospatial Foundation Model that IBM built from NASA’s satellite data.

IBM said it intends to host within watsonx Meta AI’s Llama 2 chat 70 billion parameter model as part of efforts to advance open innovation.