IBM-NASA Team’s Geospatial AI Foundation Model Now Accessible via Hugging Face Platform

Watsonx.ai, a geospatial foundation model IBM built from NASA’s satellite data, was made available on open-source artificial intelligence platform Hugging Face in an effort to expand use of the space agency’s Earth science data for geospatial intelligence and advance climate-related innovation.

Sriram Raghavan, vice president of IBM Research AI, said in a statement published Thursday, “By combining IBM’s foundation model efforts aimed at creating flexible, reusable AI systems with NASA’s repository of Earth-satellite data, and making it available on the leading open-source AI platform, Hugging Face, we can leverage the power of collaboration to implement faster and more impactful solutions.”

IBM created the AI foundation model for geospatial data under a Space Act Agreement with NASA earlier this year. Now, the partnership looks to drive climate and Earth science innovations through the recent collaboration with Hugging Face.

“We believe that foundation models have the potential to change the way observational data is analyzed and help us to better understand our planet,” said Kevin Murphy, chief science data officer at NASA.

Written by Christine Thropp

