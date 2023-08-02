Hypori Tech Cleared for Army’s Enterprise Mobility Program; Jared Shepard Quoted

The U.S. Army has cleared a Hypori virtual device for use by service members when they access protected military networks, data and applications.

Active-duty and reserve personnel can utilize Hypori Halo as government-furnished equipment under the Army’s Remote Capable Workforce program, the company said Tuesday.

Jared Shepard, president and CEO of Hypori, noted the company has prioritized demonstrating the value of its platform to the service branch over the past 18 months.

“Focusing on performance, privacy and security; developing new features; enhancing the user experience and delivering exceptional customer service is how we’ll keep winning and contributing to the success of our customers and their missions,” he added.

Multiple Department of Defense organizations have tested Halo functions and features, including security.

The Army-approved platform supports access to DOD’s Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router NETwork, common access card-enabled websites, Microsoft Teams platform and the branch’s dedicated cloud environment.