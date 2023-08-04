Hypori Halo SaaS Secures DISA Impact Levels 4 & 5 Provisional Authorization; Jared Shepard Quoted

Hypori’s Halo software-as-a-service offering has received provisional authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency to handle Department of Defense data at Impact Levels 4 and 5.

The Hypori Halo SaaS platform on Amazon Web Services GovCloud (US) could enable DOD mission owners and their partners to gain access to unclassified national security systems and government controlled unclassified information from their personal mobile devices, the company said Thursday.

Jared Shepard, president and CEO of Hypori, said the provisional authorization demonstrates the company’s commitment to ensuring the security of government employees, contractors and servicemembers at the highest data classification levels.

“For those using Hypori Halo as virtual BYOD, we’re preserving the privacy of end-user personal data on their own phones,” Shepard added.

The platform works to provide users zero-trust access to defense enterprise data and applications through a separate virtual device that could be accessed from any tablet or smartphone.

DISA issued the authorization after assessing Hypori’s technical implementation, operation functions and personal security requirements against 390 security and privacy controls.