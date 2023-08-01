in C4ISR, News

HII, Coast Guard Complete Acceptance Sea Trials of Calhoun Cutter

NSC 10 Calhoun / hii.com/news
HII, Coast Guard Complete Acceptance Sea Trials of Calhoun Cutter - top government contractors - best government contracting event

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division concluded acceptance sea trials of the Calhoun, a Legend-class national security cutter for the U.S. Coast Guard.

The vessel, also known as NSC 10, passed electric plant, propulsion and mission systems tests conducted by Ingalls and the Coast Guard, HII announced Friday.

NSC 10 is named after Charles Calhoun, the Coast Guard’s first master chief petty officer. In 2018, the company was awarded a $468.75 million fixed-price-incentive contract to develop the ship.

National security cutters are used by the service branch in defense support operations, as well as interception of illegal fishing and narcotics, and disaster relief missions.

The HII subsidiary has so far delivered nine Legend-class NSCs to the Coast Guard.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about C4ISR

CalhounGovconHIIIngalls ShipbuildingNational Security CuttersU.S. NavyUS Coast Guard

Written by Jamie Bennet

Palantir to Modernize Coordination of Mid-Band Spectrum Sharing Between DOD, Commercial Licensees - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Palantir to Modernize Coordination of Mid-Band Spectrum Sharing Between DOD, Commercial Licensees
Mitre Develops AI-Powered Toolset for Military's Medical Readiness Assessment - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Mitre Develops AI-Powered Toolset for Military’s Medical Readiness Assessment