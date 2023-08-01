HII, Coast Guard Complete Acceptance Sea Trials of Calhoun Cutter

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division concluded acceptance sea trials of the Calhoun, a Legend-class national security cutter for the U.S. Coast Guard.

The vessel, also known as NSC 10, passed electric plant, propulsion and mission systems tests conducted by Ingalls and the Coast Guard, HII announced Friday.

NSC 10 is named after Charles Calhoun, the Coast Guard’s first master chief petty officer. In 2018, the company was awarded a $468.75 million fixed-price-incentive contract to develop the ship.

National security cutters are used by the service branch in defense support operations, as well as interception of illegal fishing and narcotics, and disaster relief missions.

The HII subsidiary has so far delivered nine Legend-class NSCs to the Coast Guard.