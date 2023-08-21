HII Marks Christening of Navy’s Future USS Ted Stevens Destroyer

HII‘s Ingalls Shipbuilding division has christened the U.S. Navy’s Flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer named in honor of former Sen. Ted Stevens.

Launched Aug. 15, DDG 128 was intended to strengthen the military branch’s operations. It is capable of fighting multiple air, surface and subsurface threats simultaneously as well as conducting peacetime presence, crisis management, sea control and power projection activities.

The late senator’s wife, Catherine Ann Stevens, and his daughters Susan Stevens Covich and Lily Irene Becker sponsored the christening of the vessel, HII said Saturday.

Speaking at the christening ceremony, Sean O’Keefe, former staff member of Stevens, said, “To the captain and her crew, lead with courage (the motto of the ship), the courage to be determined, the courage to be diligent and to be focused on mission.”