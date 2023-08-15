HII-Led Industry Team Introduces Cyber Threat Hunting Prototype for Government Customers; Grant Hagen Quoted

An industry team led by HII‘s mission technologies division has developed cyber threat hunting kit designed to defend government networks against potential cyber attacks.

SABERHUNT is a modular technology that works to search through traditional or cloud-based networks for undetected malicious activities, HII said Monday.

The kits maintain a global ecosystem that provides remote troubleshooting support and cyber armories that maintain modular hardware components.

Dell Technologies, Secure Enterprise Engineering, Gigamon, VMware and World Wide Technology will assist HII in staging and deploying SABERHUNT.

Grant Hagen, president of HII’s cyber, electronic warfare and space business group, said the team provides cyber protection teams with a cyber tool that meets their evolving mission needs.

“We have assembled a team with extensive expertise that is committed to delivering the right tool for cyber threat hunting operations,” Hagen remarked.