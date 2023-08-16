in News

HII Inaugurates Navy’s Upcoming Flight III Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer

Photo / HII
HII Inaugurates Navy’s Upcoming Flight III Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer - top government contractors - best government contracting event

An HII shipbuilding division has launched the U.S. Navy’s third Flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, which will be used to bolster the service branch’s operations.

DDG 128, named in honor of former U.S. senator Ted Stevens, is scheduled for christening on Saturday, HII said Tuesday.

The vessel is capable of fighting multiple air, surface and subsurface threats simultaneously as well as conducting peacetime presence, crisis management, sea control and power projection activities.

HII has so far delivered 35 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the Navy and has recently secured a multi-year procurement contract to build six more destroyers.

Currently, there are four Flight IIIs under construction at the shipbuilder’s facility in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Arleigh Burke-classDDG-128Govconguided missile destroyerHIIIngalls Shipbuildinglaunching ceremonyTed StevensU.S. Navy

Written by Kacey Roberts

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Authorized to Host Top Secret Government Workloads; Kim Lynch Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Authorized to Host Top Secret Government Workloads; Kim Lynch Quoted