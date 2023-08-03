Harish Luthra on SAP NS2-Microsoft Partnership for Secure Cloud Deployment

Harish Luthra, CEO of SAP National Security Services, said SAP NS2’s partnership with Microsoft enables the deployment of software on cloud environments of government and public sector agencies without compromising the security of mission-critical workloads.

Microsoft and SAP have created a secure cloud model that helps government and public sector agencies transform their mission-critical data and operations to the cloud, according to a recently published SAP NS2 blog post.

“Our partnership strengthens our ability to deliver innovation in a secure cloud… This allows our customers to focus on what’s important to them – their mission,” said Luthra.

Customers using SAP NS2 on Microsoft infrastructure gain access to Azure Government data centers and networks physically isolated and located in the U.S.

The partnership also offers cloud operational and readiness functions, deployment, updates, support level agreements and security patching.