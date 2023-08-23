Hannah Kelley Elevated to Finance VP Role at Chugach Government Solutions

Hannah Kelley, former senior director at Chugach Government Solutions, has been promoted to the role of vice president of finance at the federal contracting company.

She is tasked to drive financial strategies and resource management and to contribute executive leadership to meet CGS’ objectives, the Anchorage, Alaska-based contractor said Tuesday.

Kelley started her career CGS in 2011 as an assistant controller handling contracts, based on her LinkedIn profile. She later became director of cost accounting and was promoted to senior director of finance, her most recent role.

Prior to CGS, the executive worked at Chugach Alaska Corp. for over eight years, ascending from job cost billing technician to job cost staff accountant, and eventually assuming the position of senior financial analyst.

Commenting on her new role, Kelley said, “I am excited to continue to develop and support my employees and coworkers as we provide the best value for our customers and shareholders.”