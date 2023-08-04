Guidehouse to Continue Supporting SBA’s 504 Loan Operations

Guidehouse will continue assisting the Small Business Administration in loan operations and the 504 Loan Guaranty Program modernization under a re-awarded central servicing agent contract.

Aside from transforming related systems for the program, Guidehouse will also support process re-engineering to ensure continuity of operational delivery, the consulting, digital and managed services provider said Thursday.

The SBA 504 loan program was established to help small businesses grow by providing long-term, fixed-rate financing for major fixed assets. More than $9 billion in 9,000 loans were approved by SBA and 504 Certified Development Companies in fiscal year 2022 to support U.S. small businesses.

“Our continued support of the 504 Program’s mission and priorities remains a source of inspiration for the Guidehouse team, and our commitment to make substantial investments in the program remains unwavering,” said Brian Gagnon, public sector financial services partner at Guidehouse.

The consulting firm has been supporting SBA since 2013.