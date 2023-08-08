NASA Begins Small Biz Competition for Follow-On Glenn Research Facility Construction Management Contract

NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland is inviting small businesses under the 8(a) program to submit bids for the second iteration of its Construction Management, Inspection, Surveying and Testing contract.

The space agency expects to award the CMIST II contract in January 2024 and intends for the winning vendor to commence on-site services on Feb. 15, according to a solicitation notice posted Friday on SAM.gov.

Work will be performed at GRC and Armstrong Test Facility in Cleveland. The contract structure includes indefinite-delivery/indefinity-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price provisions.

A joint venture between Arrowhead Contracting and Frontier Services won the original CMIST contract in 2013. SAIC supported the program as a subcontractor.