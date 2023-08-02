Former DIU Official Mike Madsen Appointed Strider VP of National Security Solutions

Mike Madsen, former acting director of the Defense Innovation Unit, has been appointed vice president of national security solutions at strategic intelligence provider Strider Technologies.

He will manage the delivery of new and existing capabilities to support the national security mission needs of Strider’s global portfolio of public sector customers, the Salt Lake City-headquartered company said Tuesday.

Madsen previously served as deputy director and director of strategic engagement at DIU and coordinated the delivery of military technologies with senior defense officials, commercial vendors, venture capital firms and Congress.

Before that, he was executive director for the Section 809 Congressional Advisory Panel on Streamlining Acquisition.

The 22-year U.S. Air Force veteran culminated his military service as a senior Air Force adviser to the director for cost assessment and program evaluation within the Department of Defense.

Madsen received his Wash100 Award in 2021.