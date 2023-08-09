FMD, Oak Ridge National Lab Collaborating on Marine Propulsion Tech Development

Fairbanks Morse Defense and Oak Ridge National Laboratory have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop alternative fuel technologies for powering marine engines.

FMD said Tuesday it will define performance and durability criteria and design testing components, while ORNL will research on combustion strategies, high-temperature materials, additive manufacturing, elastomer compatibility and corrosion.

The collaboration includes conducting joint program development activities, establishing a dedicated research engine laboratory and using advanced modeling studies for creating alternative fuel combustion strategies.

George Whittier, CEO of FMD, said the company aims to support the Department of Defense’s 2030 decarbonization objectives through the MOU.

He also highlighted the importance of fuel and engine innovations in paving a sustainable path for the U.S. Navy’s future amid the ongoing climate change crisis.