FAA Selects Concept Solutions for 5-Year Data Analytics Support IDIQ

The Federal Aviation Administration awarded Concept Solutions a five-year task order to provide support to its Management Services Data Science and Analytics team.

The company said Thursday that it selected Topologe as its subcontractor for the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award, which is part of the agency’s Systems Engineering and Technical Innovative Solutions program.

The SETIS contract vehicle is a successor of FAA’s SE2020 and SE2025 programs, with the goal of deploying next-generation technologies to modernize the National Airspace System.

Under the new IDIQ, Concept Solutions and Topologe will consolidate and manage data projects and sources to improve analytical functions of the Enterprise Information Management platform.

CS has been working with FAA since 2005, employing its capabilities in cybersecurity, software development, intelligence and surveillance, and business management to fulfill the agency’s operational needs.

Written by Jamie Bennet

