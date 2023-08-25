The 2023 season of Executive Mosaic’s 4×24 executive leadership program began this week with five exciting and informative dinners led by some of the top women in government contracting leadership.

The 4×24 program is a series of networking events and dinners designed to foster closer collaboration between senior industry leaders and influential government decision makers. These meetings provide an important forum for public sector executives to discuss their strategies, priorities, needs and challenges in a supportive and collaborative environment with a select group of impactful and accomplished private sector leaders.

Dr. Wanda Jones-Heath , who serves as principal cyber advisor for the U.S. Air and Space Forces, spoke to the 4×24 cyber group. In her role, Dr. Jones-Heath oversees the implementation of the DAF Cyber Strategy and advises the Secretary of the Air Force on all cyber programs.

Megan Dake , acting deputy assistant secretary of the Army for procurement, led a session with the secure supply chain group. Dake oversees all aspects of procurement, including the acquisition and life cycle sustainment of Army weapon systems, equipment, research and development, test and evaluation and other critical areas. Renata Spinks , assistant director of IT and deputy CIO IC4 for the U.S. Marine Corps, spoke to the cloud computing group.

Judith Oxman , deputy senior acquisition executive for the Defense Intelligence Agency, held a discussion with the contracts group. Oxman is slated to participate in a panel discussion focused on intelligence acquisition during the Potomac Officers Club’s 9th Annual Intel Summit on Sep. 21! If you missed her 4×24 dinner, you won’t want to miss her panel engagement. Register here to be a part of the intelligence community event of the year.

Director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health Dr. Renee Wegrzyn led the 4×24 healthcare group dinner. Appointed by President Biden in October 2022, Dr. Wegrzyn is the first ever director of ARPA-H.

