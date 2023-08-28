Ensco Joins MTSI Team for $57M SSC Satellite Control Network Program

Ensco was awarded a position on the Space Systems Command’s $57 million follow-on contract to provide technical and sustainment support for battle management command, control and communications.

The company announced Friday that it will work with prime contractor Modern Technology Solutions Inc. to deliver telemetry, tracking and C3 services to more than 170 civil and allied branches of the Department of Defense and National Reconnaissance Office.

MTSI previously reported in March 2023 that it won the bid for engineering and logistics services to modernize the SSC Satellite Control Network. The employee-owned firm will complete the project in partnership with Ensco, as well as LinQuest and Radiance Technologies.

Ensco’s Mission Systems Group will help SCN deploy TT&C3 at seven satellite sites worldwide, as well as the Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The third follow-on BMC3 Sustainment contract is expected to be completed by the end of April 2028.