Elastic Named Leidos Technology Alliance Partner; Chris Townsend Quoted

Chris Townsend / Elastic
Leidos has added search and analytics engine provider Elastic to its network of partner companies that deliver new technologies to federal and commercial customers in support of their mission needs.

Elastic is now part of the technology alliance tier of the Leidos Alliance Partner Network in recognition of its efforts to offer cloud computing products and services to its customer base, Leidos said Tuesday. 

The Mountain View, California-headquartered software company has been part of LAPN since 2018 and was previously part of the emerging technology tier, the highest partner level of the collaborative program.

“Elastic is delighted to become a Technology Alliance Partner and continue deepening our strong partnership with Leidos,” said Chris Townsend, vice president of public sector at Elastic. 

“Together, we are delivering search, observability and security solutions to some of the government’s largest agencies to solve some mission-critical systems.”

Elastic is the developer of Elasticsearch, an open-source search and analytics engine that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to support various use cases.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

