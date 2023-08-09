Dun & Bradstreet Unveils Cloud-based Supply Chain Risk Tool for Public Sector

Dun & Bradstreet launched a cloud-based platform to help public sector procurement officials conduct due diligence on their suppliers.

D&B Protect aims to reduce the risk of supply chain fraud and exploitation among North American government agencies, the market analytics firm said Tuesday.

The online tool uses machine learning to map data on suppliers and their networks, including their international affiliations and regulatory compliance. It leverages the D&B Data Cloud, which has commercial insights into over 500 million public and private organizations.

“Dun & Bradstreet brings years of global supply chain mapping data including over 241 billion mapped and verified buyer-supplier connections, intelligence that is absolutely critical for government agencies to manage supply chains with confidence in an increasingly disruptive and complex environment,” said Rich Kulesa, general manager of Dun & Bradstreet Public Sector.

The new offering is available on D&B’s Public Sector Solutions Platform.