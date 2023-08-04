DRT Books USDA Contract for Financial System Modernization Effort

DRT Strategies has secured a contract from the Department of Agriculture to modernize the agency’s core financial system using the Oracle Application Express platform.

The company said Wednesday the low-code application platform will be integrated into the USDA system to manage property and asset data for the government enterprise under the Oracle APEX Conversion contract.

Contract work will include handling operations, maintenance, development, systems upgrades and process improvements for USDA’s property management system, which handles almost $10 billion in assets.

Susan Kidd, CEO at DRT Strategies, commented that DRT is excited to work with the USDA in the latter’s “mission-critical Oracle APEX migration and [information technology] modernization journey.”